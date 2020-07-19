10 of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Wokingham borough

THE CHANCELLOR’S announcement of a stamp duty holiday until March next year has got many people thinking about moving on up.

But what about if money was no object?

There’s wide range of homes available across Wokingham borough, and online property portal Zoopla has rounded up 10 of most expensive homes that has gone on the market in the past month.

The company’s consumer spokesperson, Richard Donnell, said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent.

“There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘highest price’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”

Ravenswood Avenue

Eleven bedrooms and nine bath/shower rooms makes this home the perfect lockdown retreat for friends.

There’s also eight reception rooms, a lower ground floor leisure suite – with a gym, a cinema and a games room – and a club house.

A club house? Yep, because it’s located by the seventh hole of the East Berkshire Golf Course so it’s only a stroll to get on to the links. Amazingly, holes 6,7,13,14,16 and 17 can be seen from the houses and all are less than 2 to 3 minutes walk to the mansion, meaning keen golfers can play a number of holes and return home.

There’s also secure parking for up to 20 cars.

Marketed by Prospect Estate Agency, this is just the second time the home has been made available.

Described as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’, this six-bedroom home is close to Wokingham town centre, and comes with 1.2 acres of land.

Located in a private road, it boats features such as a kitchen with a walk-in larder, a family room with a log burner, a boot room and a wet room.

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms – four of which are ensuite. The master bedroom also has a large dressing room and a fireplace. There is also a family bathroom and a laundry room on this floor. The bedrooms have many character features with high ceilings, sash windows and split levels.

The garden includes several mature trees, a summerhouse and a raised decking area.

It’s marketed by Romans.

Located just a short walk from National trust woodland, the home is accessed by an electric custom-made wooden gate.

The main house includes four bedrooms accessed off of a beautiful galleried landing with all of them having access into their own luxurious en suites and dressing rooms.

Downstairs there is three reception rooms and a study, which could be a playroom for a growing family.

To the rear there is a beautifully refitted kitchen with full length bifold doors to the garden, as well as a separate utility room.

And if there’s not enough space inside, there are several outbuildings in the expansive grounds. They include a new, purpose-built, building with high ceilings featuring four large rooms with underfloor heating. This building is currently being used as a state-of-the-art gym that features a sauna, steam room, a hot tub and a relaxation room.

The home is for sale via Prospect Estate Agency.

This five-bedroom home has four bathrooms and five reception rooms.

For some people, they will say that the best thing about the home is that it overlooks the River Loddon, with views from a farmhouse-style kitchen, and the master suite.

There is a single storey west wing, which comprises a bedroom, living room, bathroom and kitchen. Accessible from the main hallway, it can be used as a separate residence.

There is also a two-storey annexe, with four good sized rooms. And there is a detached triple garage.

The gardens are mostly laid to lawn and lie to the south and east of the property, stretching down to the River Loddon with over 100ft of river frontage. There is a gravelled patio area by the river, shaded by a willow tree and with tranquil views up and down the river.

And it’s also a short walk to Dinton Pastures.

It is offered to the market by Kai Carter Estates in Newbury.

With eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, this is a large family home, but developers M J Property Management says that it could be used as a care home, subject to planning permission.

And, they add, the land is an excellent investment opportunity to build flats or house on this land, again, subject to relevant permissions.

The home has five reception rooms and five bathrooms, it also comes with an acre of land.

With a wonderfully grand entrance porch and large hallway with underfloor heating, the reception is both homely and effortlessly welcoming – that’s how Quarters describes the opening to this five-bedroom home that is within walking distance of Wokingham town centre.

And, they add, it is a spacious and substantial home that offers something quite special.

There are five reception rooms including a family hub that comprises a kitchen, and a family and garden rooms. Unlike fully open-plan kitchens, this versatile layout allows the creation of zones for family activities or – for parties and entertaining – the space can flow as one large reception area

The mature and secluded rear garden has been beautifully landscaped and maintained over the years. The lawn stretches to the well-stocked borders where there’s a good variety of established trees and timber panel fencing.

This five-bedroom home is being marketed by noir by David Cliff, and they are excited about it. TGhey say that the home has been totally transformed into what is now a truly versatile and quite stunning family home which sits on a much larger than average plot in one of Wokingham’s most premier locations.

The property includes flat parking, a lawn with a swimming pool, an outbuilding and a woodland copse at the bottom of the plot.

David Cliff says: “To own a property of this size, on a plot this big, in a road like Hollybush Ride simply just does not come around often.”

A chain-free, five-bedroom home that has three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Marketed by Richard Worth, the new home looks as if it has been part of the community for generations.

It includes an impressive reception hall finished with oak flooring, a dining area with bi-fold doors and a comprehensively fitted kitchen area.

The master bedroom has a walk-in dressing room with a luxurious bathroom. There are wo further en-suite bedrooms and bedrooms four and five share the magnificent family bathroom

The gardens lead to woodland at the rear.

The home has been sold, subject to contract.

This seven-bedroom home includes four en-suite bathroom/shower rooms, a family bathroom, four reception rooms and a double garage.

Marketed by Richard Worth, it also has no chain.

Built in 1996, the property has been expanded to include accommodation over three floors.

It also includes a reception hall, a downstairs cloakroom, and a triple aspect living room with a fireplace.

There are grounds of more than 0.4 of an acre to enjoy.

This immaculately presented family home was completely remodelled and redesigned by the current owners in 2014, with the help of an architect. The property sits on a south facing plot of approximately a quarter of an acre, and offers bright and versatile accommodation, including five bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms and four reception rooms.

The kitchen/dining room has bespoke handmade solid oak units with granite work tops; a range of high quality, built-in appliances including two fridges and dishwasher; and a breakfast bar.

The southerly facing, enclosed rear garden has an extensive area of paved patio, giving ample space to entertain and dine outside. This leads to the main garden which is laid to lawn and flanked by mature trees and shrubs, giving a high degree of privacy.

It is marketed Prospect Estate Agency.