10 Wokingham legs pedalling 100 miles for six hours = a grand gift for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice

FIVE WOKINGHAM dads have been pedalling for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in a team fundraiser.

James Killian encouraged four friends to join him and cycle 100 miles for the hospice. And they’ve raised £3,800 so far.

On Sunday, August 16, the group cycled for more than six hours across Berkshire and Oxfordshire to support seriously-ill children and families across the region.

James said: “I would describe us all as fairly average and very recreational cyclists.

“We were all determined to try and raise as much money as possible for this special charity.

“None of us had ever ridden anywhere near that distance but we figured the harder we made the challenge, the more people would get behind us and donate.”

James said that with most of the team being fathers, the charity is close to their hearts.

He added: “Despite the aching legs, we are all feeling a huge sense of achievement for raising over £3,800 for such a fantastic cause and we know that every pound will make a difference to the children and families Alexander Devine supports.

“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone that donated and supported us.”

Alexander Devine’s fundraising manager, Harjit Bola said: “It is really inspiring to see how people like James, Stuart, Dan, Derek and Steve push themselves out of their comfort zones to try and help others.

“We are hugely grateful for their impressive efforts and everyone that supported them.

“The money they have raised is a huge help for Alexander Devine, especially during these uncertain times when fundraising is incredibly challenging and we have lost vital funds as a result of the cancellation of key fundraising events.

“What a difference this money will make, indeed it could help us fund over 47 splash sessions in our hydrotherapy pool at the hospice.

“These sessions are such a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together, making memories that they will treasure.”

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service provides specialist clinical care, practical and emotional support to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions free to families across the borough.

Each year, it costs around £1.6 million to maintain its current level of care.

For more information, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JamesKillian