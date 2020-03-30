£100,000 available to voluntary groups helping Police with COVID-19 response

A NEW grant opened today, offering £100,000 to community and voluntary groups supporting the Police through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an emergency response to the impact of coronavirus, the next round of the Police Property Act Fund is now taking applications.

Usually, the next round of grants does not open until the Summer, however, the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley, Anthony Stansfeld, and the Chief Constable, John Campbell decided to open the fund today.

The Fund, which is jointly managed by the PCC and the Chief Constable, is created from money recovered by the police and the proceeds from the sale of items that cannot be returned to identified owners, including seizures from criminals.

Now applications are invited from local voluntary and community groups who have been, or can support the police in delivering the response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The closing date is noon on Monday, April 20.

PCC, Anthony Stansfeld said: “I am pleased to launch another round of the Police Property Act Fund. Now more than ever, we are seeing what important work the voluntary and community sector is having on the efforts to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are pleased to be offering funding to those organisations who are supporting the police in delivering the response to this pandemic.

“Working in partnership with both statutory and voluntary organisations is crucial when addressing issues such as the prevention and reduction of crime.

“We have taken the decision to launch this fund early so that we can support this sector, and therefore our communities, at this challenging time.”

Chief Constable, John Campbell said: “We are keen to receive bids from those organisations who have been supporting our officers in delivering the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Working together as a community is key for us to get through this difficult period and we want to do anything we can to support our communities – one way of which is launching this fund early.”

For more information, and to apply, visit: www.thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/police-property-act-fund/