101 what now? It’s our quiz of the week

Well, that was tough – last week’s puzzle caused many heads to be scratched as you pondered the ditloids.

Never heard of them? They’re a word puzzle that leave you wondering what the numbers refer to. It could be a phrase, a fact, a place, a film, a book, a moment in history: anything!.

You are given a clue such as 6 S on a H – You then have to decipher what it means. Our example is 6 sides on a hexagon – obvious now you know.

Here’s a dozen for you to try and solve. As with our previous quizzes, there’s no prizes, it’s just for fun, but do let us know how you get on! Answers next week.

1. 101 D

2. 50 S in the U S

3. 1215 M C was S

4. 64 S on a C B

5. 1 D at a T

6. 13 U F S

7. A P is W a 1,000 W

8. 8 D a W by T B

9. 12 S of the Z

10. 26 L of the A

11. 4 H of the A

12. 501 L-S J

Here’s the answers to last week’s ditloids: 1. 5 Fingers on a Hand; 2. 007 is James Bond; 3. 52 Cards in a Deck; 4. 1760 Yards in a Mile; 5. 4 and 20 Black Birds in a Pie; 6. 12 Days of Christmas; 7. 10 Commandments; 8. 4 Aces in a Deck of Cards; 9. Around the World in 80 Days; 10. 1066 the Battle of Hastings; 11. 7 Wonders of the Ancient World; 12. 3 Blind Mice