10km race in memory of former town councillor

A ROAD-RACE will take place this spring in memory of a former Woodley town councillor.

The 10km race will take place in April, commemorating the life of David Stares — former Woodley Town Council councillor and honorary Reading Roadrunner — who was an avid supporter of the annual event.

Organisers from Barnes Fitness describe the event as a: “fast, flat, personal best [PB] potential road race around the streets of Woodley.”

The event also includes a 2.5km race, suitable for 5-14 year-olds.

The 10km race will start at 9am on Sunday, April 19, with the shorter race starting five minutes later.

Entries cost £20 for the 10km if you’re a UK Athletics Member, or £22 for non members. The £2.5km race costs £6 to enter.

Proceeds will go to Prostate Cancer UK, the Mayor of Woodley Town Council’s Charity of the year.

Those interested can register for the race here: https://barnesfitness.onerace.co.uk/listed-races/woodley-10km-and-2-5km