15,000 homes to be created under plans for new market town in Wokingham borough

First suggested in 2016, Grazeley has been chosen for the Local Plan Update

GRAZELEY has been selected as the area for a new market town in the borough.

The new Local Plan Update was published today, ahead of a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s Executive next week.

The intention is to build 15,000 environmentally-friendly homes in the village, along with appropriate infrastructure, in a bid to protect the rest of the borough from overdevelopment.

