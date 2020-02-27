17.5 metre phone mast proposed for residential street in Winnersh

AN APPLICATION has been submitted to build a phone mast in Winnersh.

The mast is being proposed for Arbor Lane, between Chestnut trees at the entrance to Bathurst Road.

The 17.5 metre mast will include three antennas, two dishes and three ground-based cabinets.

Residents commenting on the application have called the mast an “eyesore”, and are concerned that the chestnut trees will be knocked down to make way for the mast.

Arbor Lane resident, Ian Ross suggested that the mast would be better located in Winnersh Triangle, as it would be more in keeping with the industrial estate landscape.

Concerns have also been raised that the position of the mast would allow people to climb over the fence to the train line.

Residents are concerned the mast will allow people to climb onto the tracks. Picture: Roger Templeman

Bathurst Road resident, Andy Tennant commented, saying: “The graph showing the radiation from the mast is at its peak 150m away…..about where my house is. For the sake of losing a phone signal for 200m, is this installation totally necessary?”

Public consultation for the plans began on Monday and will end on Monday, 16 March.