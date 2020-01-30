£2 million refurbishment of popular leisure centre completed

THE REFURBISHMENT of a popular leisure centre is officially complete, after a £2 million investment from Places Leisure.

Loddon Valley Leisure Centre, Lower Earley now has an increased range of sport, fitness and wellbeing pursuits borough residents.

The gym has been extended, with a lifting platform and indoor track added. The internal space has been remodeled to include extra space for functional training, plus a new dedicated group cycling studio.

Borough Mayor, Cllr Bill Soane and Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure try out the new cycling studio. Picture: Stewart Turkington

The centre runs more than 60 fitness classes each week ranging from Body Pump to Step Aerobics, bounce and burn to Zumba.

There are also more holistic sessions such as Pilates, Yoga and baby and parent classes.

Children have better provision, with a three-storey soft play area, with toddler space for 0 to five-years-old, plus a junior area for those aged between five and 12-years-old.

In addition to the soft play, the café area has been refurbished including new flooring and seating area. Also the reception area has been given a fresh new look.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “I’m delighted our residents are now benefiting from enhanced sport and leisure facilities at Loddon Valley Leisure Centre.

“There really is so much on offer at the centre, and really encourages our residents to adopt a more healthy and active lifestyle.

“We’re committed to providing modern and enticing leisure facilities. And, this is why we are well underway with our huge investment programme across the Wokingham Borough.

“Not only have we seen significant investment at Loddon Valley but we will shortly be opening a brand new £14.5 million centre at Bulmershe before starting work to rebuild Carnival Leisure Centre later this summer.”

Tony Penge, contract manager for Places Leisure, said: “Places Leisure is extremely passionate about helping local communities stay physically active and emotionally engaged in fitness, sport and well-being.

“The recent £2 million investment in Loddon Valley Leisure Centre has enhanced the facilities and experience for our residents. We are very proud of the centre and these fantastic new facilities.”

For more information on Loddon Valley Leisure Centre and to try the facilities for free, visit: loddon.placesleisure.org.