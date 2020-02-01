2021 vision: Pub gathering to help plan Hurst's panto for NEXT year

By
Phil Creighton
-
0
Snow Queen Hurst Panto
The Snow Queen was the last panto performed by the Hurst Panto Group - now it's planning for its 2021 production

A MEETING for Hurst’s pantomime will take place next week … but the show isn’t due to be performed until next year.

The Castle Inn in Church Hill is the venue for the gathering, which starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 6.

It is open to all, regardless of whether they have been involved in creating a pantomime before.

Organisers say that it takes a big team to put on the show and they are looking for help with everything from lighting, sound, costumes, props, hair and makeup to front of house, chaperoning, marketing and promotion, ticket sales, directing, music, acting and more.

Auditions and rehearsals will start in September.

If you can’t make the meeting but would like to be involved, you can email hurstpanto@hotmail.co.uk

