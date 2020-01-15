20ft tree crashes into electricity lines during storm

A 20ft tree has crashed into an electricity line after falling in the storm last night.

The tree, on the A321 Wokingham Road, Hurst fell during the early hours of the morning, pulling down electricity and telephone cables.

The road — between Orchard Road and Pound Lane — is currently closed.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) turned off the power last night and are currently at the scene.

Linesmen working on the road believe at least one, and possibly two poles may need replacing. They estimate it will take two to three hours to clear the road and solve the issue.

Linesmen are working on resolving the issue. Picture: Sue Corcoran

Currently, seven nearby homes are without power due to the damage.

It is currently believed that no people or vehicles were involved in the incident.

SSEN say they were contacted by Wokingham Borough Council at 4am this morning about the incident.

Other roads hit by the storm last night include Sandford Lane, Hurst and the A327, Eversley between Warbrook Lane and Glaston Hill Road. They are both currently closed.

Islandstone Lane, Hurst has also flooded due to the heavy rainfall overnight.