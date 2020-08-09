20mph speed limit plan for Earley roads

SOME ROADS in Earley may be changed to 20mph, as part of the borough council’s speed limit review.

Earley Town Council has responded to the consultation, calling for better pedestrian crossings and some reduced speeds across the town.

Leader of the town council, Cllr Clive Jones, said: “Speeding is one of the commonest and most worrying concerns raised by Earley residents with councillors.

“We have listened to these views and our proposals would make our roads much safer for everyone, especially children, the vulnerable and cyclists.”

Earley Town Council has requested that speed limits be reduced and improved signs, including vehicle-activated signs.

Cllr Sheena Matthews, Labour councillor for Whitegates, said: “The speed limit is generally 30mph, but often disregarded.

“In parts of my ward in North Earley, we are proposing additional pedestrian crossings and some reductions to 20mph. Slower is safer.”

Cllr Jones added: “All of the actions in our submission are quite affordable. Earley Town Council will now do its utmost to ensure that Wokingham Borough Council brings these to fruition in a timely manner.”