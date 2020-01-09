250 chickens search for adoptive parents

ESCAPING slaughter, 250 ex-battery hens are looking for homes as pets in Crowthorne.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) will be bringing the chickens for rehoming to the local village on Sunday, January 26 at Wellington College.

The hens were rescued after they turned 18 months old. After this age, the hens are no longer considered commercially viable and are classed as ‘end of lay’. This means they would be sent to slaughter if the charity did not intervene.

Kate Vose, Berkshire Co-ordinator for BHWT said: “We’re really hoping to get 2020 off to a fantastic start by finding homes for all 250 hens in Berkshire.

“Not only will you get the feel-good factor from knowing you’ve saved lives, but you’ll also be rewarded with a flock of a funny, inquisitive, life-enriching feathered friends to enjoy.

“These hens really do deserve their retirements, so if you’ve got a bit of space in your back garden, some time to give and space on your plate for an egg or two you can’t go far wrong by adopting some ex-bats.”

Since the charity started in 2005, they have found retirement homes for over 750,000 caged hens, all of which were destined for slaughter.

The charity also educates consumers about caged eggs hidden in processed foods, like pasta, quiches, cakes and mayonnaise so they can make an informed choice when shopping.

To rehome some hens register your details at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call Hen Central on 01884 860084 to complete your booking.

Once registered, rehomers will be invited to arrive in half-hour slots allocated to them.