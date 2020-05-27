£250m funding boost for sustainable travel

IN A BID to reduce car use after the lockdown, the government is hoping councils will install pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements and bus-only lanes as part of a £250m emergency funding round.

On Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the plans as the first stage of a £2bn investment – part of the £5bn in new funding announced for cycling and buses in February.

The Government is hoping that the plans will help encourage more people to choose alternatives to public transport when they need to travel, making healthier habits easier and helping make sure the road, bus and rail networks are ready to respond to future increases in demand.

Under the guidelines, councils can reallocate roadspace for significantly-increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians.

And vouchers will be issued for cycle repairs, to encourage people to get their old bikes out of the shed, and plans are being developed for greater provision of bike fixing facilities.

Companies are being encouraged to take up the Cycle to Work scheme, which gives employees a discount on a new bike.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “During this crisis, millions of people have discovered cycling – whether for exercise or as a means of safe, socially-distanced transport. While there is no change to the ‘stay at home’ message today, when the country does get back to work we need those people to stay on their bikes and be joined by many more.

“Otherwise, with public transport’s capacity severely restricted at this time, our trains and buses could become overcrowded and our roads gridlocked – holding up emergency services, critical workers and vital supplies.

“We know cars will continue to remain vital for many, but as we look to the future we must build a better country with greener travel habits, cleaner air and healthier communities.”

The Government aims to double cycling and increase walking by 2025 and will aunch a campaign to encourage people to look at alternative ways to commute instead of public transport.

Riders from Team Ineos, including Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, are backing the campaign.

Sir Dave Brailsford, Team Principal of Team INEOS, said: “If ever there was a good time to get on your bike, it’s now. You will be helping take pressure off public transport. You will be looking after your health. You will be looking after the health of others and you will be helping the environment. Let’s all get pedalling and help Britain on the road to recovery.”

There will also be e-scooter trials from next month and tech companies are being urged to launch ways to help commuters easily stagger their start times.

