£30,000 giant cheque presented to Promise Inclusion by housebuilder

A WOKINGHAM and Bracknell charity has received a donation of £30,000 as part of a year-long partnership with a housebuilder.

Legal & General Homes presented Promise Inclusion — previously known as Wokingham, Bracknell & Districts Mencap (WBDM) with the giant cheque this month.

It concludes their year-long support of the charity, with the £30,000 coming from a range of fundraisers.

Most of the donations came from a black-tie gala dinner held in October — the first of its kind hosted by Legal & General Homes. The event raised £26,000 through ticket sales and a gala raffle.

The remaining £4,000 was raised throughout the year at regular raffles, coffee mornings and competitions.

Volunteers from Legal & General Homes also helped with the revamp of the charity’s garden courtyard area and their new logo — which was launched in November 2019.

The charity was chosen by the housebuilder following a staff vote at the beginning of 2019.

Each year, Promise Inclusion helps over 1,200 adults and children with learning disabilities and autism spectrum conditions, supporting them with a range of services including activities, assistance to carers and families, information about the disabilities and campaigning on relevant local and national issues.

In November, MENCAP changed their name to Promise Inclusion. Picture: Charlotte Simpson

Mary Durman, joint chief executive officer of Promise Inclusion said: “We are completely blown away by the amazing sum of money that Legal & General Homes raised for us in 2019.

“We hoped that there would be enough money raised to continue to support our Adult Social Groups, but the additional funding raised will give us enough money to do this and to develop a new Family Liaison Service.

“We have had a fantastic year working with them. They are a wonderful company and a lovely group of people.”

John Allan, managing director of Legal & General Homes, said: “Social value is one of the four pillars of our business along with quality, customer service and sustainability. Local communities are at the heart of our businesses, whether you live in one of our developments or nearby.

“[Promise Inclusion] provides essential support to those with learning disabilities and their families in the areas we are located; helping them to learn, develop and become more confident and integrated members of society.

“We are proud to play our part in supporting their fantastic work and have benefitted from getting to know them.”

In addition to the work with Promise Inclusion, the housebuilder runs a quarterly grant funding scheme for each of its three active developments. A total of £6,000 is given to nine separate local charities every three months.