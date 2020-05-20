£5,000 win for lucky Woodley residents

FIVE WOODLEY residents woke up this morning to £1,000 due to their lucky postcode.

The Clover Rise neighbours will each be given £1,000 as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize for today.

Matt Johnson, one of the People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors, sent his well wishes to those picking up the prize.

He said: “A big congratulations to our winners in Woodley today. I’m sure the win will help lift their spirits just now and I hope they can treat themselves to something special.”

The draw was promoted by ActionAid, which has received more than £8.4 million in funding to help change the lives of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable women and girls across the world.

The next opportunity for local charities to apply for funding raised by players will be in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk