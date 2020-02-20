£500,000 pledged to help tackle potholes across Wokingham – and new equipment to avoid road closures

AN ADDITIONAL £500,000 is being promised to tackle potholes across Wokingham borough.

It comes after the council tackled 4,236 potholes during 2019.

During her budget speech, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “In the last couple of months, as the weather becomes wetter and colder, the level of road defects has increased as a result. We immediately reacted to demand, amd this year have set aside an additional £500,000 pothole continency fund to ensure that current budgets levels do not stop us fixing them.”

She added: “We recognise a lot of our roads are experiencing high levels of wear and tear and, in response, we have doubled our highways structural maintenance programme and will spend more than £16.28 million over the next three years, an increase of nearly 130% from £7.14m.”

Cllr Jorgensen added that it was now easier for residents to report potholes using a new online portal.

“We have introduced a jet patcher and infrared machines that allows temporary repairs to be quickly made. These are mobile units to avoid road closures.”