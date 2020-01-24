YEAR 8 students from an Earley secondary school will be displaying the fruits of their labours next week.

The Peacock Gallery in Maiden Erlegh School is to hold the exhibition Structures from Friday, January 31.

The exhibition is of work using mixed media to explore the theme of Structures both man-made and natural.

Each piece has been created by the second year pupils at the school.

The opening event runs from 3pm to 5pm.

On Saturday, February 1, it will be available to view from 10am to 3pm. From Monday, February 3 through to Friday, February 7, it will be open from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Entry is free.

For more details, log on to the gallery’s website.