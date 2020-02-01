A WOODLEY hair salon has been congratulated for their customer service with an award.

Marc Antoni — who have five local salons — named the Woodley branch its Customer Care Salon of the Year at their recent 2020 awards.

The event was held at the Double Tree Hilton in Sindlesham and hosted by company director, Aaron Giamattei.

It aimed to celebrate the teams’ success over the past 12 months with 100 staff, partners and guests.

The event started witha Champagne reception, before guests could enjoy a three-course dinner.

Mr Giamattei praised the teams on their successes and thanked those that had supported the five salons group over the last year.

A part of the evening was dedicated to Bloodwise and Marc Antoni raising almost £280,000 for the charity over the past five years.

The Winners were:

Stylist of the Year

Platinum – Natalie Pullin (Woodley Salon)

Gold – Nancy Jennings (Henley Salon)

Silver – Charlotte Cook (Bracknell Salon)

Bronze – Sophie Carroll (Bracknell Salon)

Customer Care Stylist of the Year

Platinum – Charlotte Giamattei (Henley Salon)

Gold – Jade Mollon (Woodley Salon)

Silver – Laura Tull (Caversham Salon)

Progressive Stylist of the Year