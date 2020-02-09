Emmbrook School get a visit from Reading FC player as it launches new 3G pitch

THE EMMBROOK School were visited by a Reading football player last week to open a new all-weather pitch.

Reading defender Tom McIntyre visited the school on Wednesday, January 29 as the school unveiled their full-size floodlit third generation (3G) artificial grass pitch (AGP).

The pitch was made possible thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

The school also secured a £480,298 grant from the Football Foundation, as well as £350,000 from Wokingham Borough Council.

It is hoped that the new facility will enhance the school’s physical education classes and will provide increased sporting opportunities for the wider community.

During the evenings and weekends, local football clubs Wokingham and Emmbrook FC and Ashridge Park FC will all have access to the pitch, as well as local community groups.

It is thought that an additional 75 football teams will play at the site over the next five years.

PIC BY STEWART TURKINGTON www.stphotos.co.uk

Cllr Parry Batth, Executive Member for Environment and Leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “The new 3G pitch is a fantastic addition to our leisure facilities in the borough, which will not only benefit the school but also local sports and the many football teams within the Borough.

“The new 3G pitch will help meet our Climate Change initiatives by offering local facilities and reduce the number of teams travelling outside the Borough to play football. We are grateful to receive the grant from the Football Foundation, and along with the developer contributions it means we can invest locally in high quality football facilities and support the grassroots sport.”

Paul Thorogood, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “Grassroots sport plays an important role in communities across the UK, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds. That is why I am delighted that The Emmbrook School has now opened their new all-weather pitch at in Wokingham thanks to investment from the Football Foundation.”