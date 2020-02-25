Could it snow, could it snow, could it snow?

Met Office and BBC offer mixed predictions for wintry showers overnight. And what about Thursday?

WILL it snow in Wokingham overnight?

Well, it depends on which forecast you’re looking at.

The long and short of it is simply – be prepared. But don’t expect a snow day.

The Met Office thinks it will be dry overnight (Tuesda, February 25 into Wednesday, February 26), wth a rain shower around midnight.

And that’s it.

Temperatures will be cold, but above freezing. The windchill will mean it feels like -3ºC.

Tomorrow, The Met Office says, will be mostly dry and temperatures are expected to reach 7ºC.

But the BBC’s forecast, provided by the Meteo Group, paints a different picture.

Snow could start falling from 10pm this evening – it predicts a 48% chance of this happening.

And then more snow will fall from 1am through to 4am, but the chance of this happening is remote. It is forecast as a 16% possibility.

Snow is very difficult to forecast and can be localised. Last year’s cold snap saw Wokingham receive a heavy drubbing, while neighbouring Reading saw rain fall.

And a similar situation could be on the cards tonight. The BBC thinks snow is likely to fall from 9pm this evening in Reading, all the way through to 5am tomorrow.

Any snow is likely to be short lived, but some amateur forecasters think there could be some snow on Thursday. The forecast is currently 3ºC, and heavy rain in the morning. It is possible this could fall as snow, causing chaos for rush hour.

But Saturday’s forecast is heavy rain with hail showers.

As with all snow forecasts, the information was correct at the time of going to print, but these predictions from the weathermen are updated frequently and could change.