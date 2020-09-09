£60 million invested in South East start-ups

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme has invested more than £623 million in small businesses across the UK.

The programme has been running since 2012, and on Monday, August 24, the bank announced that it had issued its 75,000th loan.

And 9% of these loans have been given to businesses and entrepreneurs in the South East.

This means that more than £60 million has been invested in start-ups in South East England over the past eight years.

When split regionally, the South East received one of the highest amounts of loans, falling short of London and the North West.

Richard Bearman, managing director of Start Up Loans, said: “Government backed finance for people looking to start their own businesses has never been more than it is currently.

“As well as being key to economic growth over the long term, Government support for small businesses around the UK continues to drive investment into the regions.”

Alongside issuing loans, the Start Up Loans programme also offers each business a support package from the British Business Bank which includes access to a free business expert for 12 months.