Film fans can’t wait to see James Bond … but not Daniel Craig

FILM fans might be missing their usual Friday nights at the Winnersh Showcase Cinema, but they know the movie legends they’d rather spend isolation with.

Cinemagoers across the U.K have been voting for which big screen stars they’d most like to be quarantined with.

In a nationwide poll, movie buffs from the South-East chose star of Fast & Furious Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, as their favourite lockdown partner.

Johnson pipped Chris Hemsworth – famous for playing Thor in The Avengers movie franchise – to the title.

Men In Black and Independence Day star Will Smith came third in the poll, closely followed by Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence.

According to a study by Showcase Cinemas, twice as many film fans would rather spend lockdown with a funny actor or actress (32%) than a physically attractive actor or actress (15%).

While men mostly voted to spend their lockdown with a physically attractive movie star (22.5%), women overwhelmingly opted to spend it with a funny actor (42%) the study reveals.

UK film fans can’t wait to start going to the cinema again, with a quarter of the 2,000 UK adults polled saying they will visit the cinema to get their movie fix within seven days of cinemas opening after the lockdown.

A further 27% say they will be back munching popcorn and watching their favourite movie on the big screen within a month.

Over a third of those polled listed visiting the cinema as one of its most missed activities during lockdown. Seeing family, going out with friends and travelling are the top three things most missed by Brits forced to socially isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the survey.

Mark Barlow, U.K general manager for Showcase Cinemas said: “It’s a difficult time for the whole nation during this pandemic.

“People are missing seeing family and friends but also much that we’ve always taken for granted like countryside drives, the gym and meals out.

“They’re also missing the cinema. And we can’t wait to welcome them all back to Showcase as soon as we are able to.

“The new James Bond movie – No Time To Die – is the one movie Brits really want to see. Around 47% of those polled listed it as the one movie they really want to see when lockdown is over.”

No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig, is due to be released at The Showcase Cinema de Lux in Winnersh in November 2020.

The top 10 film stars the UK wants to be locked down with

Dwayne Johnson Chris Hemsworth Will Smith Scarlett Johansson Jennifer Lawrence Johnny Depp Tom Cruise Margot Robbie Colin Firth Leonardo DiCaprio

The top 10 most anticipated movies in the UK