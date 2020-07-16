The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham cycling club starts group rides

by Jess Warren0
Wokingham Cycle Club's first Post-Covid 19 Cycle Ride on Saturday with members, Lindsay Thackrah, Paul Robinson (Ride Leader) and Qazi Waheed, ready to start their ride from Peach Place. Picture: Steve Smyth

WOKINGHAM cycling club has restarted its group rides, in line with British Cycling’s guidance.

Group outings started on Saturday, July 11, with smaller groups and staggered start times.

Club chair Kev Jones, said: “Our plan is founded upon the four principles in British Cycling’s guidance and addresses meeting public health guidelines, taking responsibility, communicating clearly and consistently, and staying flexible.

“In case of emergency each member will be carrying PPE and our ride leaders will be briefing and conducting our rides accordingly.

“Members will be asked to self-declare that they are Covid-19 symptom free, no one in their household has symptoms, or has been declared in the extremely vulnerable category.

“The club has also made provision to conduct a club-wide track, trace and inform should a member contract the virus.”

For more information, visit: www.wokinghamcc.org.uk

