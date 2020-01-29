90 new homes in Elms Field are now on sale

HOMES IN THE centre of Wokingham will soon be released for sale, says developer David Wilson Homes.

The Landmark Square apartments and houses make up part of the Elms Field regeneration project.

The square development includes 90 one- and two-bedroom apartments and three- to five-bedroom houses.

As regeneration continues, the number of shops at the site continues to grow.

David Wilson Homes say the area includes fantastic amenities for residents to enjoy, including new shops, a boutique cinema, a hotel, a supermarket, and a fantastic town park and play area.

Some of the apartments being built at the Landmark Square in Elms Field, Wokingham

Rob Allen, sales director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We’re really excited about this new development and to be working in partnership with Wokingham Borough Council to provide a brand new destination in Wokingham.

“Residents at the development will not only benefit from an expertly designed home using the latest innovations, but they’ll also have a new town centre on their doorstep as part of the regeneration project for Wokingham.

“We’d encourage anyone looking to secure their spot at Landmark Square to attend our launch event where they can find out more information on the properties available.”

Facilities in a one mile radius from the homes include: over 10 Health and Fitness centres including Nuffield and Carnival Pool and Fitness centre, new Peach Place Plaza, high street and independent stores, the Everyman Cinema, Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose, Wokingham Train Station, five star restaurants such as Giggling Squid, Cote Brasserie and Piccolo Arco,

primary and secondary schools, and medical centres.

CGI showing what the homes on Elms Field will look like

Commuters will benefit from Wokingham Train Station being just a short walk away, and can easily live at the development and work in London as it’s reachable in under an hour.

The homes at Landmark Square have achieved a Built for Life Outstanding Award, which is only given to a handful of other sites in the country.

The award recognises the development’s potential to flourish as a popular new community, and David Wilson Homes Southern was given full marks for Spiers Meadow in the accreditation system.

For more information, call 033 3355 8487 or visit www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/wokingham/h621601-landmark-square/