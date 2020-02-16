A celebration of all things Welsh promised with Wales Week Berkshire

A CELEBRATION of all things Welsh will take place across the Royal County over the coming week, including visits from authors, creators and experts.

And the inaugural Wales Weeks Berkshire is spearheaded by Wokingham Paper contributor Nellie Williams.

It is part of a wider initiative that sees more than 20 Wales Weeks take place across the world between Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 8.

Other cities taking part include Paris, New York, Newcastle and Bangkok.

Locally, businesses taking part include Rococo Jewellery in Wokingham’s Bush Walk, The White Horse Pub in Easthampstead Road, Oscars Coffee in Denmark Street and The Cwtch cafe in Wargrave

Nell said: “I am delighted to be organising Wales Week Berkshire and look forward to sharing some of the very best of Wales right across Berkshire and beyond.

“We are taking the best of Wales to the world, and making the most incredible noise as we do so.”

Co-founders of the Wales Week initiative Dan Langford and Mike Jordan added: “We are absolutely delighted that Nell has come on board, and offered to take the lead here in Berkshire. Her energy and expertise is precisely what’s needed to bring such a varied and colourful programme of activities together – and she has managed to do so in an incredibly short space of time.

“We have no doubt that through Nell’s efforts, the Welsh living across Berkshire will be increasingly excited with and engaged in the celebrations, and together they will encourage many others across Berkshire to join in and sample the Welsh delights on offer.

“Whether through food, drink literature, film, crafts, business, or whatever, this will be a terrific promotion of Wales.”

The programme of events and details on how to get involved can be found at www.nelliewilliams.co.uk/wales-week-berkshire.

Wales Weeks across the world are listed at www.walesweek.world

What’s on during Wales Week Berkshire

Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, March 8

Celebrating Carrie Elspeth Jewellery at Rococo Jewellery, Wokingham

Welsh Cakes at The Cwtch, Wargrave

Bara Brith at Ferneygrove Cafe, Warfield

Welsh Produce at Ferneygrove Farm Shop, Warfield

Bara Brith and Welsh Cakes at Crema Cafe, Binfield

Welsh Cakes at Oscars Coffee, Wokingham

Welsh Cakes at The Pantry, Yattendon

Welsh Tourism at Hays Travel Agents, Wokingham

Celebrating Clogau at Strange Jewellers, Wokingham

Saturday, February 22

Welsh Cakes and Bezzers Biscuits (Welsh Dog Treats) at Bean & Fizz, Cabbage Hill, Warfield

Monday, February 24- Friday, February 28

Welsh Menu at The White Horse at Wokingham with live music from Ryan Davies on the Friday

Saturday, February 29

Welsh Emporium Pop Up Shop at John Lewis & Partners, Reading with The Preservation Society, Velindre Cookery Book, Myddfai Trading Company, Welsh Otter, Alder Style, Shelly’s – The Welsh Shortbread Company and more!

Reading Welsh Society St David’s Day Dinner, Caversham Heath Golf Club, Reading, RG4 7UT (please contact Reading Welsh Society for tickets).

Sunday, March 1 – St David’s Day

Welsh Emporium Pop Up Shop at John Lewis & Partners, Reading with The Preservation Society, Velindre Cook Book, Myddfai Trading Company, Welsh Otter, Alder Style, Shelly’s – The Welsh Shortbread Company, Cag Rodwell and more!

Tissue Blossoms Daffodil Making Workshop, Carnation Hall, Winkfield Row

Welsh Cakes and Bezzers Biscuits (Welsh Dog Treats) at Bean & Fizz, Cabbage Hill, Warfield

Wednesday, March 4

Welsh Crime Authors Matt Johnson and Alis Hawkins of Crime Cymru at Crema Coffee Shop, Binfield

Sunday, March 8