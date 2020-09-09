A celebration of food: Reading Town Meal still taking place next month, just in a very different way

FOOD glorious food – a celebration of homegrown and healthy grub will be the focus for a special celebration of harvest next month.

The annual Reading Town Meal will be held once again, but not as we know it.

The coronavirus means that, like many big events, it is not possible to organise a mass gathering in Forbury Gardens or in community centres this year.

Instead, organisers are planning to harness the power of technology to create a day to remember – and some fabulous meals.

There will be recipe cards available so home cooks can get creative, online workshops sharing skills and knowledge,

fun quizzes and a live cookalong.

Although Forbury Gardens won’t be home to hordes of foodlovers, the Reading Town Meal team will be running a stall, under Covid-secure conditions, to share surplus fruit and vegetables. These can be collected and used in the town meal-inspired recipes.

The online workshops will include sessions on food waste, sustainable food growing methods, and climate change.

The event runs on Saturday, October 3.

The Reading Town Meal aims to celebrate home grown produce

Sharon Fitton, chair of Reading Town Meal Steering Group, said: “While we can’t all be together in person this year, our aim is for everyone to still be able to join in and celebrate the local fresh produce of Reading.

“We can all join in by cooking a town meal inspired recipe from our own home and learn about how to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.”

The event needs volunteers to come forward, roles include donating fruit and vegetables, delivering recipe cards

and encouraging people to sign up.

It is also offering the opportunity to deliver town meal inspired recipe cards to people’s homes.

To find out more about both, visit: bit.ly/RdgTownMeal2020

For more on the event, visit: www.readingtownmeal.org.uk, call 0118 958 6692 or search for Reading Town Meal on Facebook