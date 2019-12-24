A Christmas greeting to you from Maidenhead MP Theresa May

I would like to wish all readers of The Wokingham Paper a very Merry Christmas.

Christmas is a magical time.

A time that brings people together and a time to reach out to friends and family. I would like to pay tribute to all those who volunteer locally and in doing so give back to this wonderful community.

Thank you to all who give their time and effort to help those who may be less fortunate and to enhance the life of our community.

Your help and commitment is appreciated by those that you serve and invaluable to society as a whole.

Thank you also to all those in our emergency services who do such a fantastic job for us throughout the year but particular thanks to those who will give up their Christmas Day to support others.

Christmas is also a time to reflect on the passing year. It has been a challenging year and with the General Election now over, it is time to move on.

I am delighted to be re-elected as the MP for Maidenhead and I will continue to work hard to represent all constituents as I have done for the last 22 years.

I am very grateful for all the support I have received and would like to wish everyone a very Merry and Peaceful Christmas.