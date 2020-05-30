A feast for the senses: work begins on new garden project

WORK HAS begun on the second phase of the construction of a new sensory garden in Woosehill.

Championed by Wokingham In Need, the charity began the first phase of work back in December to clear overgrown weeds and brambles — led by the Friends of Finchampstead Ridges.

Now, the team have picked up their trowels again to begin landscaping work at the Acorn Community Centre. They also hope to install new fencing.

They have also received support from local businesses in their venture. Hempel Special Metals, based on Molly Millars Lane, Wokingham have donated large boxes to be used as raised planters.

And insect boxes and bird houses will be provided by networking group BNI. Further help has also been provided by Garden Logistics and Prospect Estate Agents.

Wokingham In Need founder, Sue Jackson, said: “Now that we are able to work weekends too, we can get back on site and start work on the second stage.

“We had originally planned to begin work on Saturday, May 16, but there were problems with the digger.

“Following discussions with Wokingham Borough Council it has been agreed that work can recommence when the site itself is not in use.

“And all work both by contractors and volunteers will be carried out in accordance with Covid-19 working guidelines.”

Once complete, the sensory garden will be accessible for adults with learning disabilities, their parents and carers across Wokingham.

It will also be open to children attending after school activities and people visiting the on-site café — which Ms Jackson hopes to increase visitors for.

The third phase of the garden creation will include laying a weed-proof membrane and installing wheelchair friendly patios and terraces.

Then, the team will plant and install sensory and decorative features.

Ms Jackson said she hopes the garden will attract more people to the centre to aid the development of the area and raise awareness of the needs within the community.

To complete the project, Wokingham In Need are appealing for funding support, and help from local businesses.

Ms Jackson explained they are looking for garden centres or garden supply companies to help them with plants, a trellis and sensory equipment.

“Some local people and local companies have also responded to a call for donations of garden furniture, pots, planters and parasols,” she explained. “Also negotiations have already taken place in relation to the upkeep of the garden over the forthcoming months and years.

“We thank all who have committed to offer support and help in raising awareness of the project especially: Wokingham Society, BNI Loddon, Hempel Metals, Garden Logistics, Prospect Estate Agents, The Wokingham Paper and BBC Radio Berkshire.”

Anyone interested in donating, can visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/winsensory2