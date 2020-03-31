A growing therapy: how a Reading-based garden makes a difference with horticultural therapy

Ridgeline Trust helps people with health issues to enjoy some time in the great outdoors. ANGELA GARWOOD finds out more about its work

A charity based in Reading is offering horticultural therapy sessions to help people with various health problems.

Ridgeline Trust supports people with a range of mental health and learning difficulties, physical disabilities, and other health issues.

The organisation provides structured gardening sessions for up to 10 clients a day, who are supported by staff and volunteers.

The award-winning therapeutic garden is accessible for people with mobility issues, and sessions are tailored to the abilities and interests of the people who attend.

“It’s an oasis close to the centre of Reading, a calm place surrounded by suburbia,” says

Siân Hooley, development manager at Ridgeline Trust.

“What we do has a significant impact on wellbeing, it’s hard to measure, but being outside, in nature and working as part of a group gives people a feeling of self-worth.

“People enjoy group activities, different people doing different tasks but working together to produce a common aim.”

Through various tasks, clients are able to learn new skills, regain lost skills and improve their mental and physical health.

Activities vary according to the weather, but include sowing, growing and maintaining flowers, vegetables and other plants in the garden or greenhouse, mowing the lawn, craft projects and cooking vegetables grown in the garden.

The garden has a huge impact on clients’ wellbeing, Siân Hooley explains: “We have one client with learning disabilities and respiratory problems. He’s recently been digging lots, he loves it, he gets covered in mud. That’s probably the only exercise he does all week.

“Another client with learning difficulties and high levels of anxiety has said she feels calmer after being here.”

Other clients say the garden helps give them a sense of routine, and allows them to feel part of the community.

“I enjoy making a contribution and feeling I’ve made a difference, I enjoy the exercise.” says a former business manager who is no longer able to work following a head injury.

Founded in 2003, Ridgeline Trust is open to the residents of Reading, Wokingham and West Berkshire.

All levels of gardening experience are welcome and tools and equipment are provided.

Sadly, sessions are on hold right now due to the coronavirus.

For more details, visit www.ridgelinetrust.org.uk