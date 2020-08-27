A killer virus and society’s struggle to eliminate it? Fiction can be stranger than truth – and Reading filmmakers are determined to prove it

WITH AN army of volunteers behind them, two Berkshire-based producers have released their first feature-length film, and it hits quite close to home.

The Bonded production company recently released their film The Bond which tells the story of a killer virus and society’s struggle to eliminate it.

Relying on volunteers for actors, music and all things behind the scenes, this film is truly a community affair and even features some familiar landmarks in the final cut.

Producers of The Bond, Erica Evans and Zoe Robinson, said that they were unsure about running the film.

“It was actually written in 2017, so we had no idea Covid-19 was going to happen,” Erica says.

“When the coronavirus happened, we thought it was a bit weird because the film talks about things like isolation, quarantine and rationing.

“We thought it might be a bit insensitive, but we ran with it anyway,” she adds.

Paul ‘The Major’ inspects the troops as they rehearse a scene from The Bond

The Bond addresses a number of themes and issues facing the world today.

“It touches upon what makes us human,” Erica explains.

“And it tackles humanity and having empathy for others,” Zoe adds. “It’s in the undertones a lot.”

The Bonded team worked closely with local organisation Look Beyond Theatre when casting.

The Bracknell-based creative drama group works with young adults with additional needs, and ensures people with special educational needs have access to ample opportunities.

“To give these young people the opportunity to learn and hone their social skills was amazing,” Zoe said.

The Bonded also worked with local artists to produce the soundtrack, too.

“It was great fun. There are so many amazing people out there who came together to help us on the music front,” Erica says.

Creating punch sound effects with vegetables

Some of the artists who have worked on the film’s soundtrack include Travis Preston from Reading-based band Dead Men, and local indie folk rock band Colours & Fires.

Ultimately, producing the film was an experience for everybody, Erica and Zoe explain.

Embarking on the production with little to no experience meant they were constantly learning on the job.

“We even filmed it on a mobile phone,” Erica says.

And Zoe, the one behind the camera, says she would do it all over again.

“There were times when I was hanging off the back of jeeps and hiding in bushes, so there was a lot of stuff I could do with a phone that I couldn’t with a chunky bit of kit,” Zoe explains.

After releasing the film virtually, the producers feel that it has been received well so far. And, viewers have been tuning in from across the world to give it a watch.

“The feedback that we’ve had has been really good.

“One of my friends in America has even been watching it, and he got some of his friends to watch it too,” Zoe says.

The duo have plans to enter The Bond into film festivals in the future, too, and would love to produce more films in the future.

“Our plan initially was to enter into film festivals,” Erica says. “Even if it’s just local ones to see how it goes.”

The Bond is currently being streamed exclusively by Reading Culture Live on its virtual venue, with all proceeds going towards Look Beyond Theatre.

The film’s first chapter can also be viewed for free.

For more information, to watch the trailer and find out how to watch the film online, visit: www.readingculturelive.co.uk/events/the-bond