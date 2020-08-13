A-LEVELS 2020: St Crispin’s students have done ‘fantastically well’

PUPILS at St Crispin’s School are celebrating with high grades and university places.

Tom McEvoy, who took four A-levels achieved 3 A*s and an A and will be studying English literature with creative writing at Lancaster University.

Headteacher Ginny Rhodes, said: “Tom has done fantastically well to achieve these results in four subjects and we will be delighted to hear of his future success.”

And another student also receiving results in four subjects was Ollie Myers, who achieved 3 A*s and a B. He will be studying computer science at Bristol University. Ms Rhodes said: “The staff are thrilled that the hard work Ollie has demonstrated throughout his time here has been rewarded.”

Kareem Elsayed achieved 3 As, and will study business management. Ms Rhodes described Kareem as a personable and committed student, who “deserves recognition and is a fantastic advocate of our sixth form”.

Megan Smith achieved an A* and 2 As and will study in Chemistry with a year in industry at York University. Ms Rhodes said: “Megan has shown herself to be a thoughtful and considerate student who has added much to the sixth form outside of her studies, while maintaining a very mature and conscientious approach to her subjects.”

She added: “We are so very proud of all our students in Year 13 who have lived through such extraordinary times and now received richly-deserved their A-level results.”