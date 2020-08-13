A-LEVELS 2020: Abbey School head is proud of the students’ hard work and dedication

THE ABBEY SCHOOL says that it is proud of the results earnt by its students – and would give help to any student affected by the standardisation process.

And it said that in the current results, more than 61% of grades are A* or A.

New headteacher Will le Fleming said: “We are very proud of the results attained by all our students. The picture remains provisional while the political backdrop evolves but at this point over 61% of calculated grades are at A*/A.

“We are pleased that in the great majority of cases our students’ hard work and dedication during their time at The Abbey has been recognised in the standardisation process and we congratulate them as they continue their learning journey at leading universities around the UK.”

He added: “We also acknowledge the challenge all our students face in light of ongoing uncertainty. The Abbey is committed to ensuring each student receives the necessary advice and support to guide them seamlessly towards their next life chapter.

“We know that all young people will be concerned that the process should be as fair as possible for themselves and their peers.

“Along with all schools we share that concern and will keep the situation closely under review over the coming days.”

Mr le Fleming added that the students have coped well with lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“No one chooses the times in which they live,” he said.

“We are deeply impressed by the mature and measured way our students have dealt with this unprecedented situation.

“More than outstanding results, it is their initiative, tenacity and commitment that will see them go on to thrive whatever the future holds.

“They leave our community as outward-looking and independent-minded young women looking to make their mark in the wider world. We wish them well.”