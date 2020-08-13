A-LEVELS 2020: Bulmershe students congratulated on determination through pandemic

THE BULMERSHE School has congratulated its students on their level of determination through the last five months.

Headteacher, Amanda Woodfin said: “After such a challenging and unprecedented time, we are so proud and delighted with your results this summer.

“I would like to thank all the students, staff and parents for their hard work and support in gaining these results. The level of collaboration and determination shown over the past five months is a real reflection of our community. Well done all.”

Staff gave a special shout out to a few students including Nicole, who achieved 2 A*s in English language and literature and Spanish and 2 Bs in business studies and sociology. She has accepted a conditional offer to study modern languages and cultures at the University of Sheffield.

Riwaz achieved 4 A*s in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry and will study physics at the University of Birmingham.

Hannah achieved 2 As in chemistry and maths and a B in english language and literature. She has secured an apprenticeship for next year at John Lewis.

A number of departments achieved the top grade boundary A*-A. These include: fine art, photography, chemistry, drama, English literature, Italian, Spanish, maths, further maths, media and medical science.

Ms Woodfin added: “We wish them luck with their next endeavours and thank them for their many contributions to school life here at Bulmershe.”