A-LEVELS 2020: Emmbrook School students look to new challenges

PUPILS from The Emmbrook School are looking forward to new challenges after receiving their results.

Headteacher Nick McSweeney said the staff are delighted to celebrate with our students after the uncertainty of the last six months.

He said: “Despite the need to maintain social distancing, I am so pleased that we were able to welcome back our students this morning to collect their results in person, so that we could share the moment with them and acknowledge the fruits of their hard work and determination.

“This included many outstanding individual performances; our top performing student, Wiktor Kepa, secured A* grades in drama, English literature and religious studies.

“The results today will mean that the vast majority of our students will now be able to progress to the next stage of their studies, with students taking up places on courses at many of the UK’s top universities, including Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, Southampton and Warwick. Many other students will be going on to apprenticeships and work placements.”

Mr Constable, the head of sixth form added: “My first year-group through as the head of sixth form have been incredible. The results they have achieved are the culmination of two years of hard work.

“We are sure that they will all go on to be successful in the future and we wish them the very best of luck.”

Ryan Murphy from The Emmbrook School is going to Warwick University

Ryan Murphy received straight As for history, politics and English and is looking forward to going to Warwick to read history and politics – a choice that was honed through the Emmbrook’s teaching.

“I absolutely love it,” he said of his chosen subject. “A-level made me really love politics and understand how politics influences history.”

He has a particular interest in 20th century Germany, including the reunification, and said he’s thrilled to be able to study this further.

But in the short-term, he intends to celebrate his grades with his parents by going out for dinner.

And Mhairi Robertson admitted that she had had a bit of a sleepless night ahead of receiving her grades, despite having an unconditional offer from Winchester University.

She received As for sociology and religious studies and a B in history.

The teenager is now fulfilling a lifelong dream to be a teacher, as she will be studying primary education.

“It’s been my goal since I was able to talk,” she says.

“I have had an unconditional offer, so I was in the best position as I knew I was going to university.

“But I will miss Emmbrook, I struggled a bit in the first few days of lockdown, I just love the teachers and the pupils here.

“I’m hoping to meet with a few friends this evening, maybe going to a restaurant or sitting in someone’s garden.”