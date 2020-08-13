A-LEVELS 2020: Forest School congratulates all sixth formers for their positivity despite coronavirus

ALL STUDENTS at The Forest School in Winnersh are to be congratulated for their positivity in dealing with the unique circumstances that 2020 has brought.

That’s the verdict of headteacher Shirley Austin, who said that four in five students will be taking places at university, with the remainder going on to apprenticeships and work places.

However, she added that there was disappointment that assessed grades had not been used in many cases and it was awaiting more news from the government on this.

In a statement, the Forest said: “We recognise that our 2020 cohort have experienced an unprecedented set of challenges this year, and want to congratulate each student on their effort, attitude and positivity during their studies.

“They have been a really fantastic group of students and we wish them the best for their future.

“Our overall results have remained good and students have had positive outcomes.

“In line with the national results picture we are disappointed that the Centre assessed grades have not been used in many cases.

“We await clarity from the government regarding the recently announced triple lock system to offer further information to our amazing students.”

Among those celebrating are Dylan Maidens, who is celebrating with three A* results, while Joe Dearing achieved 2A* and 1A.

Amelia Welling received 3 Distinction Star, Alice Russell has received 2 Distinction Star and 2 As.

In addition the following students achieved two A grades: Max Fogelmann, Bradon Hierons, Dylan Purrewall, Rob Pinnell, Ellie Piper, Ben Rollings and Alex Youssef.

Shirley Austin, The Forest’s headteacher, said, “Congratulations to all students and staff, this has been a tumultuous year and this cohort has experienced something unique and very unexpected.

“They have been put in an unprecedented situation and I want to emphasise how proud we are of their capacity to deal with this challenge and their hard work and dedication.

“I also want to emphasize how proud I am of my dedicated team of sixth form teachers, led by Mrs Collins; their desire to go the extra mile to help every student is humbling and incredible. The school culture teaches each student to ASPIRE, (aspire, safe, prepared, independent, respectful and excellent) in this case we can add resilience to the list of character traits they have shown.

“We wish them all the best for the future, whatever they choose to do.”