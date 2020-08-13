The Wokingham Paper

A-LEVELS 2020: ‘Incredible year group’ celebrated by Edgbarrow School

A-levels

STUDENTS at a Crowthorne school should be congratulated on a great set of results. 

That’s the view of Edgbarrow’s head of sixth form, Tony Evans. 

In a statement, he said that while the students have faced unprecedented times due to the coronavirus, they have been “an incredible year group”. 

He praised them for being hard-working, great fun and resilient. 

“It is, of course, a team effort and the staff and families also deserve huge credit,” he said. 

“This year’s results have been based on centre-assessed grades and exam board standardisation; we expect the outcomes for some students to improve further when the process of allowing mock results is confirmed.”

Edgbarrow students will now go on to further education, apprenticeships and some into work. 

“We are particularly pleased that five students have gained a place at Oxford or Cambridge and a further 33 students have been accepted at Russell Group universities,” Mr Evans said. “Twenty one students have achieved all A or A* grades, or equivalent for vocational courses.

“Wherever our students are going, we wish them every success and happiness.”

