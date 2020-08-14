A-LEVELS 2020: Leighton Park students ‘have achieved all we wanted for them’

ALL STUDENTS at Leighton Park School received at least a pass in their A-levels – 69% of them achieved A*-B grades, while 17.4% of the grades were A*, almost double the national average.

Those taking chemistry, computer science or further maths all received A*-B grades. Four in five students obtained those grades in physics, and 71% of biology students also received the grades.

The results come after Leighton Park received an Award for Excellence in STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts and Maths) Education.

Adriana Iouannou will be off to study Medicine in Manchester

Among those celebrating were Adriana Ioannou, who is planning to go to Manchester to study medicine.

“It has been a rough ride for the last few months but I’m thrilled as Medicine has been my dream,” she said.

Shaun Uppal delighted to have his place at UCL for Politics and International Relations

Shaun Uppal, intends to study Politics and International Relations at UCL.

“I’m really looking forward to the university experience and am thinking of doing a law conversion or LLM at Oxbridge after my undergraduate degree at UCL,” he said.

And the school’s musicians have also had a good year, with five students looking forward to further education including attending some of the UK’s top conservatoires.

“I’m really looking forward to going to the Royal Northern College of Music – I would love to go into performance but am also interested in teaching at university level,” said Nikki Wilson, who played Velma in the School’s spring term production of the musical Chicago.

Michael Rincon now has to choose between Leeds and Southampton

And Michael Rincon was left with a dilemma following his results.

He said: “I don’t know whether to choose Leeds or Southampton. I need to check through the courses now and see what’s best for me. One of my main interests is film composition at the moment.”

The A-level results follow the school’s IBDP successes of early June when Leighton Park students gained an average of 35 points against a worldwide average of 29.9. Each of the School’s IB students seeking to start University next year achieved their first choice of course at their first-choice university.

Helen Taylor, Leighton Park’s head of sixth form and IB co-ordinator, said: “We are unusual in offering both A-level and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

“The breadth and structure of the IBDP really suits some of our students and the IBO values of open-mindedness, international co-operation, self-reflection and risk-taking dovetail perfectly with Leighton Park’s Quaker values.”

And Leighton Park’s headteacher, Matthew Judd, was pleased with the results given the situation that all schools had found themselves in this year.

“Set against the background of incredibly difficult circumstances our Upper Sixth students achieved spectacular outcomes,” he said.

“They have had to show unprecedented resilience and patience in the run up to these results.

“They have achieved all we wanted for them in securing outstanding university placements, with all gaining their first or second choice.

“Their results, supported by staff, are excellent, the best in recent times. I congratulate the whole community for their outstanding efforts in the A-levels, IB and BTECs.”