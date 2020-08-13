A-LEVELS 2020: Luckley House head says results reflect the students’ talents, hard work and dedication

STUDENTS from Luckley House School will be going to a range of universities including Oxford, Brighton, and a performing arts school.

The Wokingham school said that a third of its grades were A* to A, and approximately 60% of grades were A* to B.

There was particular success in the maths and physics departments, where all students achieved either A* or A grades.

Emma J from Luckley House School celebrates her A-level results

Emma J was thrilled with her AAB in biology, maths and chemistry.

“The wait for results has been so nerve-racking,” she said. “I hoped that I had done well enough to get the grades I needed for my future, but because there was no exam I really didn’t know.

“I just had to have faith that my teachers had given me the grades I deserve – I am very happy with AAB.

“I am now going to take a gap year before applying to study biomedical science at university next year.”

And Issy S said that she was overwhelmed with emotion on receiving news of her A grade in photography.

“I am just so happy and relieved,” she said.

“It has been a very stressful time waiting for the results with so much unknown.

“I now can’t wait to start my photography degree course in Falmouth.”

This was the last set of results under Luckley’s outgoing head teacher Jane Tudor, who left earlier this summer.

The school’s incoming head, Areti Bizior, said: “My warmest congratulations to all our students on their wonderful achievements that reflect not only their talents, but their hard work, dedication and perseverance.

“I am extremely proud of them and all they have achieved during their time at Luckley House School.

“My thanks too, must go to the staff who have worked tirelessly to secure the best possible outcomes for our students and to their parents and families at home for their continued support.

“I wish them all an enjoyable and relaxing summer before they begin on the next stage of their education.”