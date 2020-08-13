The Wokingham Paper

A-LEVELS 2020: Maiden Erlegh celebrates successes with pupils and parents

by Phil Creighton0
A-levels

Maiden Erlegh School is celebrating its pupils’ successes, and said that it had been fantastic to share in their joy today.

The school opened earlier so that the sixth formers could come in and collect results if they wanted to.

Paul Gibson, the school’s headteacher, said: “Everyone here at Maiden Erlegh School would like to congratulate our students who picked up their A Level and vocational qualification results today.

“Over the past few months, like many, they have faced uncertainty and we are incredibly proud of how they have managed this and the results they have collected today reflect the hard work they have put in over the past two years.

“There are an enormous number of success stories and it was fantastic to be a part of this with the students and parents this morning, many excited about what lies ahead including university, apprenticeships and employment.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the students, staff and parents for their hard work, dedication and support over the past two years and we wish them the very best for the future.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

FROM THE TILEHURST END: Royals return scuppered by late goal

Staff Writer

BBC Berkshire to broadcast Muslim prayers every Friday morning

Jess Warren

Wokingham Conservatives councillor quits to join Liberal Democrats

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.