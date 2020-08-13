The Wokingham Paper

A-LEVELS 2020: Piggott School headteacher praises students as nearly nine in 10 receive A*-C pass

by Phil Creighton0
Piggott School sign
The Piggott School in Twyford

VIRTUALLY every pupil at the Piggott School in Twyford passed their A-levels, with nearly nine in 10 students receiving at least a C grade. 

The results, headteacher Derren Gray said, are ‘outstanding’ and showcase the school’s sixth form as a centre of excellence. 

“Staff and students have all worked exceptionally hard and this is reflected in the grades awarded,” he said.

“A-level results at The Piggott School continue to show year-on-year improvement, from an already very high baseline.”

In all, 99.7% of pupils passed, with a third being A* and A grade. Two thirds were graded A*-B and 88% were A*-C. 

The average point score per A level entry was 39 points using the QCA system.

And the school’s Vocational Level 3 pass rate for Applied General qualifications was 100%, with Distinction star to Merit being 97%. 

For Technical subject entry, every student passed the course with at least a Merit grade, 86% at Distinction or Distinction star.

“This once again shows our outstanding sixth form as a centre of excellence for Academic, Applied General and Technical learning,” Mr Gray added. 

“I wish all our students the very best for their future and thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued dedication and professionalism.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Reading to be one of first towns to get a Doctor Who-themed escape room

Phil Creighton

Finchampstead parish councillor: “I said last year that cycle lane plans were too small”

Gemma Davidson

Ofsted inspection raises ‘significant concerns’ over Wokingham Borough Council’s SEND provision

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.