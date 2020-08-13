A-LEVELS 2020: Piggott School headteacher praises students as nearly nine in 10 receive A*-C pass

VIRTUALLY every pupil at the Piggott School in Twyford passed their A-levels, with nearly nine in 10 students receiving at least a C grade.

The results, headteacher Derren Gray said, are ‘outstanding’ and showcase the school’s sixth form as a centre of excellence.

“Staff and students have all worked exceptionally hard and this is reflected in the grades awarded,” he said.

“A-level results at The Piggott School continue to show year-on-year improvement, from an already very high baseline.”

In all, 99.7% of pupils passed, with a third being A* and A grade. Two thirds were graded A*-B and 88% were A*-C.

The average point score per A level entry was 39 points using the QCA system.

And the school’s Vocational Level 3 pass rate for Applied General qualifications was 100%, with Distinction star to Merit being 97%.

For Technical subject entry, every student passed the course with at least a Merit grade, 86% at Distinction or Distinction star.

“This once again shows our outstanding sixth form as a centre of excellence for Academic, Applied General and Technical learning,” Mr Gray added.

“I wish all our students the very best for their future and thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued dedication and professionalism.”