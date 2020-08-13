A-LEVELS 2020: Reading College enjoys success and pledges to support those who didn’t get grades they wanted

MORE than 70 students at Reading College are celebrating passing their A-levels.

Highlights included a 100% pass rate for those taking physics, government and politics, history, and RE.

And the Kings Road college said that it will offer help to those who didn’t get the grades they’d been expecting.

Charlotte Horne from Reading was one of the college’s top performers, achieving two A* in mathematics, and psychology, as well as a B in business and an A in AS further maths.

She will now take up an offer from the University of Bath where she will study economics.

Charlotte said: “I’m really happy, surprised and relieved with my results and I’m very excited to be going to university.

“Thank you for all the support of my teachers, it has been amazing. My confidence has shot up since school and they made me believe in myself that I could do it.”

Oliwia Milkiewicz has graduated from Reading College

Oliwia Milkiewicz from High Wycombe achieved an A in psychology and sociology and a B in business. She has a place to study psychology at Lancaster University.

“I’m very happy with my results and I’m really excited about going to university,” she said.

“My teachers were great and very supportive, they pushed us all to achieve the best we could. They have contributed to a lot of my successes at Reading College and so I’d like to thank them all for that.”

Naomi Pett

Naomi Pett from Reading achieved A’s in biology and psychology and a B grade in chemistry and has decided to take a year out to reapply to university to study medicine, go travelling and resit her chemistry. She was previously home-schooled before studying at Reading College.

“I had little confidence before starting college, but over the two years that I was at college, and through the support from all my teachers, tutors and peers, I’ve managed to get where I am today, in a much happier and better position,” she said.

“At the start, I could barely look anyone in the eye, but now I have made amazing friends, managed to actually do multiple group presentations, be a student representative and finish my A-levels.

“I’m really happy with the results that I’ve got, it’s the best out of a bad situation and I’m going to keep working towards becoming a doctor.”

Sally Dicketts, chief executive of Activate Learning, said: “I am delighted to see that so many of our students have succeeded and achieved some fantastic results this year and I’m thrilled to say that across Activate Learning our overall pass rate is up on last year.

“I think this year has highlighted how important it is to apply yourself from day one and remain focused throughout your studies, and for those students that did this their efforts have been rewarded today.

“As with every year, there are always some people that feel unhappy with the grades they’ve received, regardless of the special conditions that we’ve found ourselves in this year because of Covid.

“We will support those students however we can to ensure that they are able to achieve the things they want and realise their ambitions.”