A-LEVELS 2020: Reading College students praised for ‘coping magnificently’ with coronavirus and producing a fine set of results

READING SCHOOL said that its 171 students are celebrating a “fine set” of A-level results.

In all, 91% of grades were A*-B, with 35.8% at A* and 73.3% at A*-A. And four in five students gained at least AAB.

All students who sat English literature, French, geography, German, Latin, music and Spanish received grades between A*-B, with the same story for 95.8% of history students and 98.2% of economics students.

Nearly half – 46.4% – of maths students received an A* and 90.4% were graded A*-B.

In Further Maths, 47.5% of students gained A*.

In biology, 71.7% of students achieved A*-A, 82.7% of students of physics and 90.5% of students of chemistry gained A*-B.

In computing 67.9% gained A*-A and 85.7% achieved A*-B.

Among the results, Tom H gained 5 A*s and Sam S, Alex S, Hao Y, Nikhil P, Siddharth S, James B gained 4 A* grades. Shreyas P, Hamzah A gained 3 A*s with Oliver E achieving 3A*s and an A.

Joel B gained 4 A* grades in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Further Mathematics and will go on to read Medicine at Churchill College, University of Cambridge.

And Joe I (Year 13), achieved 5A* grades in Chemistry, Computing, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics, and will read Natural Sciences at Robinson College, University of Cambridge.

“I’m really pleased with my results and although I’m disappointed to have missed out on the last days of Sixth Form, I am ready to move on to university now,” he said.

“Thank you to all my teachers and staff at Reading School.”

A statement added that the results “reflect the quality of work undertaken by pupils and teachers who have worked hard to compile persuasive evidence to underpin calculated grades submitted”.

Students were able to visit the Erleigh Road school to collect their results, socially distanced.

Reading School’s headteacher, Ashley Robson, said: “I want to express my congratulations to all our students after what has been undoubtedly an unprecedented year so far.

“Many expressed their relief, after what has been a challenging time.

“I wish all our students the very best for the future as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The school’s head of Sixth Form and Assistant Head, Mr Lloyd, praised the sixth formers, saying that they had coped magnificently with the challenges posed by coronavirus and the lockdown.

“I am immensely proud of them for the way they have dealt with all of the uncertainty and know that had they been given the opportunity to sit their exams in the normal manner, they would have achieved exceptional results,” he said.

“As it is, they deserve tremendous credit for all of the successes they have achieved through this unusual process. We know they will go on to make hugely positive contributions to wherever they go next.

“We very much hope to be able to see them all again for a proper goodbye sometime soon.”