A-LEVELS 2020: Sixth formers return to Waingels College for first time since March to collect their results

SIXTH FORMERS returned to Waingels College today for the first time since lockdown – not for lessons, but to collect their A-levels and BTEC results.

The socially distanced pupils met teachers and had a chance to catch up with friends ahead of their plans for the autumn.

The Woodley school’s principal, Tom Bartlett, said: “We have been hugely uplifted today, to see, face-to-face for the first time in five months, yet still from a suitable distance, our Year 13 students of 2020 as they came to collect their A Level and BTEC ‘results’.

“As usual there are some outstanding and thoroughly well-deserved outcomes and despite the unprecedented and complex circumstances, we are delighted that so many have secured university courses or apprenticeship placement of their choice.”