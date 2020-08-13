The Wokingham Paper

A-LEVELS 2020: Sixth formers return to Waingels College for first time since March to collect their results

by Phil Creighton0
Waingels
Students from Waingels College with their results

SIXTH FORMERS returned to Waingels College today for the first time since lockdown – not for lessons, but to collect their A-levels and BTEC results. 

The socially distanced pupils met teachers and had a chance to catch up with friends ahead of their plans for the autumn. 

The Woodley school’s principal, Tom Bartlett, said: “We have been hugely uplifted today, to see, face-to-face for the first time in five months, yet still from a suitable distance,  our Year 13 students of 2020 as they came to collect their A Level and BTEC ‘results’. 

“As usual there are some outstanding and thoroughly well-deserved outcomes and despite the unprecedented and complex circumstances, we are delighted that so many have secured university courses or apprenticeship placement of their choice.”

