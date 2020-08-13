A-LEVELS 2020: Success for 60 students at Bracknell and Wokingham College

SIXTY students at Bracknell and Wokingham College are celebrating their A-level results today.

Successes included the accounting department, mathematics, law and physics students all passing, with grades above the national average.

Further mathematics and photography students all received A* to B grades.

Activate Learning, which runs the college, said that 11 of the 16 subjects offered by the college secured pass rates above the national average, with the majority of subjects securing a 100% pass rate at the college.

Sally Dicketts, chief executive of Activate Learning, said: “I am delighted to see that so many of our students have succeeded and achieved some fantastic results this year and I’m thrilled to say that across Activate Learning our overall pass rate is up on last year.

“I think this year has highlighted how important it is to apply yourself from day one and remain focused throughout your studies, and for those students that did this their efforts have been rewarded today.”

And she pledged support for those affected by the downgrading of marks.

“As with every year, there are always some people that feel unhappy with the grades they’ve received, regardless of the special conditions that we’ve found ourselves in this year because of Covid,” Ms Dicketts said.

“We will support those students however we can to ensure that they are able to achieve the things they want and realise their ambitions.”

Jack Davies

Heading to Oxford is 18-year-old Jack Davies. The Bracknell teenager was one of the college’s top performers, achieving an A* in further maths, A* in maths and an A in chemistry.

“I’m happy with my results and I’m excited about going to the University of Oxford to study chemistry,” he said.

“Thank you to all of my teachers especially Bal Dhillion, who really helped and supported me throughout the last two years, sending me to Oxbridge talks and interview workshops, giving me the push that I needed to apply to the University of Oxford.”

And Zoe Woods achieved an A in business, a B in English literature and language and a B in politics. She has a place to study politics at Royal Holloway, University of London from next month.

Zoe said: “I’m mostly happy with my results because they have enabled me to go to my university of choice. I’m excited and nervous to be going to university. It will be good to have a new start and learn more about politics.

“I’ve gained more confidence since coming to college. College has helped me to make new friends and take on new subjects. I know more about how I learn now and the best way for me to learn.”