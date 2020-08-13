A-LEVELS 2020: Reading Blue Coat School celebrates record-breaking results

STUDENTS at Reading Blue Coat School are celebrating record-breaking A-level results this year.

Headmaster, Pete Thomas has called the results a testament to the hard work and effort of both students and teachers throughout their two-year A-level studies.

More than 85% of pupils who applied for a place at university have been offered their first choice.

This comes as the school records a 100% pass rate (A*-E) with half all grades awarded at A*-A.

Going into his first year in post, Mr Thomas said: “I am delighted for the pupils and staff who have worked so hard over the last two years and had their efforts recognised with excellent results.

“Reading Blue Coat is in fine health; an exciting time to take over as head and work with the school’s community to ensure it continues to thrive.”

And 80% of all grades awarded were between an A* and B.

Head of sixth form, George Morton said: “Regardless of whether or not examinations were sat this year, our Year 13 pupils have really earned their strong A-level results today.

“Their hard work, commitment and intellectual curiosity over the last two years, which included embracing the challenges of remote learning during the first two months of lockdown, have been rewarded and we are delighted to see that so many of them have secured their places at the country’s most prestigious universities.”

Headteacher Pete Thomas says he is delighted with the results. Picture: Reading Blue Coat School

Wokingham resident and prefect Michael Hills, achieved four A*s.

He said: “Remote learning over the past six months has been difficult, but we’ve all made the best of a bad situation.

“I’m really happy with my results as I have worked hard over the last couple of years. It’s really nice that it’s finally paid off.

“In September I will begin studying computer science at Exeter University, and I’m looking forward to joining some of the societies there.”

Grade A*- 16.9% (2019 – 13.5%)

Grade A*-A – 49.9% (2019 – 41.5%)

Grade A*-B – 78.2% (2019 – 71.6%)

Grade A*-C – 94.9% (2019 – 90.8%)

Overall pass rate A*-E – 100% (2019 – 99.1%)