A Lockdown prayer

Lockdown
Picture: J Garget from Pixabay

My weight’s gone up, my hair’s grown down during the weeks of this lockdown.
The rules lockdown have seen imposed means most life in town is sadly closed.
Our local bus still stops outside but no-one’s there who wants to ride.
It only goes into the town and there’s little life there in this lockdown.
Library, dentist, cafes restaurants too. I’m told it can feel ghostly there.
Without the people the place seems bare.
We shop on-line as lots now do with items coming in a day or two.
Friends, neighbours and family too have been so helpful in all they do.
As things look better day by day  soon now we hope it will be OK
To have folks round for tea and chat.
I so look forward to do just that.
But, best of all, I have to say  my health stayed good. Hope it stays that way.
When will we live full lives again?  
We pray that’s soon, O Lord.

Amen.

Jim Horsnell, Creative Writing Group, Wokingham  Methodist Church

