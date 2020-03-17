A look into Victorian England was the experience at Wokingham Probus Club on Wednesday 4th March at the Coppid Beech Hotel, Bracknell.

Entitled “If Dickens had a Camera”, Probus club member Tony King’s presentation showed examples of early photography which were contemporary with Dickens’ life and times. Photography was born, and became widespread, during the time that Dickens was writing.

While we are used to a few artists’ impressions often included in his books, Tony’s extensive collection of old photographs, painstakingly researched, certainly brought the era more realistically to life.

The pictures of mainly now long gone buildings and people in London and South East England, particularly those showing deprivation in urban life, all bore witness to the scenes and situations vividly described in the novelist’s works.

Tony showed views of locations of Dickens’s upbringing and early employment and described how accurate descriptions of these places were woven into the experiences of characters in the great novels.

The talk culminated in examples of how the films of legendary producer, David Lean, recreated these scenes in his films of Great Expectations and Oliver Twist with great realism.

Our picture shows PROBUS Chairman Cec Williams, left, thanking Tony King for his most entertaining and informative talk which was much appreciated.

PROBUS is a meeting place for retired or semi-retired professional and business people, both men and women, who assemble monthly in an informal and friendly atmosphere for social chat, a pleasant lunch and a talk on a general interest topic.

New members will be most welcome. Fees are modest, lunches good value and the company friendly with a wide range of experiences and interests from their varied working lives.

Meetings are on the first Wednesday of the month at 12.30pm for 1pm lunch, with a talk usually following. The meeting place is Coppid Beech Hotel, John Nike Way, Bracknell, RG12 8TF. Our next meeting is our AGM on Wednesday, April 1, and on Wednesday, May 6, Prof Sir Brian Hoskins, FRS, will speak on Climate Change.

We are actively seeking new members. If you think you might like to join us you will be most welcome to come and meet us, by prior arrangement please, and try us out without obligation. Contact our secretary, Hugh Dempster, on 0118 973 0332 or e-mail hughdempster66@gmail.com

For our forthcoming programme and other information on the club please see our website www.wokinghamprobus.org.uk

David Hunter

