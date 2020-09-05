A luxury day at the spa? – Not a bad birthday treat for centenarian Jean

A SONNING woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with a spa day.

Jean Davies, who has lived at Sunrise of Sonning care home since December, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, August 19.

The care home team organised a pamper session, where Jean had her hair, nails and make-up done.

She then enjoyed a conference call with her close family including her daughter and her grandchildren.

And Jean’s grandson prepared a video compilation from her more distant relatives who live around the globe.

After the call, Jean’s daughter Margaret visited for a socially distanced window visit using the care home’s partitioned visiting room.

The team baked a big birthday cake which was enjoyed with a glass of champagne.

Jean said her family always helps and supports each other regardless of where they live. She said: “My life advice would be to stay close to the family, involve them in your life. Family support is very important.

“There is a lot of experience and knowledge that your parents and the rest of the family have.

“Ask them for advice and listen to what they say. They are saying it for a reason. They want to help you. You might not like their advice, but they have a reason for saying it.

“Ask them, involve them and stay close to them.

“You will never be alone if you support your family and they will support you in return”.

Margaret said: “I just wanted to thank the amazing team for the wonderful birthday celebration they gave Mum. It was truly lovely and she enjoyed it immensely.

“The cake and all the little extras helped make the day, this will be a day our family will remember.”