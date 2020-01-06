A Private War to be screened at Wokingham's The Whitty this week

Wokingham Film Society to screen film about Sunday Times' famous war correspondent

A FILM looking at the life of one of The Sunday Times’ most celebrated correspondents will be shown at The Whitty Theatre next week.

Members of the Wokingham Film Society is holding the screening of A Private War.

Rosamund Pike stars as the celebrated and fearless war correspondent Marie Colvin who braves the world’s most dangerous places to report the truth and the true cost of war.

The screening takes place from 7.30pm on Thursday, January 9.

Tickets cost £6.50 and can be booked in advance from wokinghamfilmsociety.com