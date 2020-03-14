A tale of peanut butter and coaching thanks to Wokingham Film Society

A Mark Twain-like adventure is the latest movie to be screened by The Wokingham Film Society.

The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of a small time outlaw who becomes the coach and ally of Zak, a young man with Downs Syndrome who has run away from his care home to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

The screening takes place from 7.30pm on Thursday, March 19, at The Whitty Theatre in Luckley House School. Tickets cost £6.50, £4 for members.

The society’s next film will be By The Grace of God, which will be shown on Thursday, April 2.

For more details or to book, log on to: wokinghamfilmsociety.com